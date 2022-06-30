$85,000 announced to help Binghamton senior citizens with home repairs

This article has been updated to reflect that all Binghamton seniors will be aided by the funding. It is not exclusive to a particular part of the city.

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton will receive $85,000 for a program to help seniors complete home repairs.

The Senior Repair Program will help city residents 55-years-old or older complete home repair projects by covering the cost with funding from the city and arranging for skilled technicians to complete the work through the First Ward Action Council.

Most of the work covered by the program focuses on improving safety and accessibility in senior households, including rebuilding deteriorating or dangerous stairs, fixing plumbing, installing hand railings and replacing or adding door locks, Kraham’s office said. To a smaller degree, some seniors receive assistance for larger jobs such as furnace replacements or electrical repairs.

The First Ward Action Council will assist with the small jobs but the larger jobs will be performed by licensed contractors.

“Binghamton’s seniors are neighborhood anchors with decades of contributions to our community,” said Kraham. “They deserve to be able to stay in their homes and make the necessary repairs that will help keep them safe and secure. This funding will help seniors with the small, but critical improvements that might otherwise fall outside their means.”

First Ward Action Council Executive Director Jerry Willard praised the funding.

“This is a much-needed program helping Binghamton’s senior homeowners and we are very fortunate the City of Binghamton is again making a strong commitment to addressing this need,” he said.

The city noted that the $85,000 in funding will come from the City’s Community Development Block Grant.

Seniors may contact the First Ward Action Council at 607-772-2850 for more information.