Binghamton man to serve 15 years for attempted murder

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office said a Binghamton man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for an attempted killing of a woman.

The district attorney’s said 32-year-old Zeke D. Wilmarth will serve time for pleading guilty to attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, possession of a weapon in the third degree and strangulation in the second degree. He will also serve five years post-release supervision.

The office said Wilmarth, during a domestic incident in July 2021 in Vestal, stabbed a 34-year-old woman repeatedly with a knife intending to kill her. He also attempted to strangle the victim with his hands, the office said.

“Unfortunately, this is an example of the tragic cycle of domestic violence,” Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak said. “The community needs to be protected from individuals like Mr. Wilmarth.”

The Vestal Police Department conducted the investigation and charged Wilmarth.