Carjacker sentenced to 9 years in prison for taking vehicle from Oakdale Mall

(KTVF)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced a carjacker will be sent to prison Thursday.

The district attorney’s office said 27-year-old Brandon Hamilton of Binghamton will serve nine years in prison after pleading guilty to robbery in the second degree, escape in the second degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree. He will also serve five years post-release supervision.

Hamilton admitted to stealing a car from a female by pepper-spraying her and then leaving in her vehicle. This occurred in the parking lot of the Oakdale Mall. He was later arrested in Vestal a short time after the robbery where he attempted to escape from police.

“This was a dangerous situation that could have resulted in serious injuries,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak. “Thankfully the Johnson City and Vestal Police Departments quickly apprehended the Defendant to prevent the incident from escalating further.”

