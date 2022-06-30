City of Norwich to install EV-electric vehicle chargers

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The City of Norwich is bringing something electric to its municipality. EV Chargers, for electric-powered vehicles.

“It’s newer, it’s not new” said Mayor of Norwich, Brian Doliver. “We are coming into this a little bit later in the game, but I think with my opinion, and the council agrees, we go into faster charging down the road”.

According to Doliver, an agreement went into place after the city’s finance director found a deal for the area through a New Jersey based company known as Greenspot. The city council voted unanimously in favor.

“They own the EV chargers, they take care of the software, they take care of the billing, so it’s no cost to the city. They’re actually going to give us a small part of the profit” said Doliver.

The Mayor adds that he hopes this move will, in-turn, support the city’s economy

“It’s a start” he said. “I mean obviously very few people have them, I think it’s 5% of the population has plug-in electric vehicles, but as you can see that number is growing. So obviously if this is something, we are having Gus Macker coming up soon, and there’s 10,000 people in our community people are bound to have electric vehicles. If that’s the reason they’re bound to come to our community, then I can hope that they will help our economy in a way” said Doliver.

Allison Yacano is a Planner with the Chenango County Department of Planning and Development. Yacano said they are happy for alternative fuel option in the area.

“I think it will also help the tourism aspect, there is so much to do in the city of Norwich within the city limits, and I think it will really drive that population to spend their time here, their money here and hopefully find a place they can come back to” said Yacano.

According to the city, chargers will be found in the following locations:

Hayes St. Parking lot

Red Roof Inn Parking lot

East Main Street parking lot

Fire Department parking lot

More information regarding Greenspot can be found here.