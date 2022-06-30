Conviction overturned for man who killed DOT worker in 2019

(WBNG) -- A man convicted of criminally negligent homicide for the 2019 death of State Transportation Worker Dennis “Matt” Howe has won his appeal to overturn the conviction.

In its decision, the New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division said it agreed with Lawrence Faucett’s claim that the guilty verdict did not have enough evidence “specifically asserting that the People did not supply adequate proof of blameworthy conduct beyond a failure to perceive and traveling marginally above the speed limit.”

You can read the court’s full decision by going to this link.

Howe, who was 45, was killed when he was struck by a tractor-trailer in his DOT vehicle in a work zone on State Route 17 near Owego.

The portion of Route 17 in Tioga County where Howe was killed had been renamed the “Dennis ‘Matt Howe’ Memorial Highway” in his honor.

Additionally, in early 2022, a snow plow in every region of the state was named “Howe’s Plow.”