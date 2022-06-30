Advertisement

Crews respond to commercial garage fire in northern Broome County

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARKER (WBNG) -- Several fire agencies and the Broome County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a commercial garage fire in the Town of Barker Thursday.

The fire is at 375 Conklin Hill Rd., according to Broome County dispatchers. The Chenango, Chenango Bridge and Triangle fire departments respond to the blaze.

Conklin Hill Road fire
Conklin Hill Road fire(WBNG)

12 News has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

