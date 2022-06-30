Enjoy local bites at Trucks on the Tracks July 7

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A variety of food trucks, restaurants and vendors will dish out their tastiest creations at Trucks on the Tracks.

Trucks on the Tracks is a food truck festival at Lackawanna Train Station in Binghamton that takes place the first Thursday of month June through September.

Trucks on the Tracks Founder Jay Pisculli said Trucks on the Tracks has something for everyone to enjoy.

“There are more food trucks, we’re adding more entertainment,” Pisculli said. “We have some new food trucks there’s a Thai food truck, vegetarian, barbecue just something for everyone.”

Pisculli said the idea for Trucks on the Tracks originated from similar events happening in nearby cities.

“I started reaching out to see who was in the area that could do it and the first event we ever did was overwhelming and we didn’t have enough food trucks so I started adding restaurants, vendors and other things to do while you were there.”

Each Truck on the Tracks event includes repeat vendors as well as some new vendors when available.

Vendors include Pinkies BBQ, Binghamton Hots, Jukebox Donut Shop, Health on Wheels Food Truck and more.

“The response from the community this year has been fantastic,” Pisculli said. “I’m very happy with how the even has gone so far and I’m looking forward to continuing it throughout the summer.”

The next Trucks on the Tracks event will take place July 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lackawanna Train Station.

Admission to Trucks on the Tracks is free.

Cash and card is accepted. Organizers suggest taking out cash beforehand.

“We’re also planning an Oktoberfest edition on Sept 17 and 18‚” Pisculli said. “We’re getting a big stage we’ve got different bands, different kinds of beer and German food.”