Fireworks can be a PTSD “trigger” for some combat veterans

(WBNG) -- Many celebrate July 4 with family, friends, food and fireworks. However, the firework celebrations of American freedom can negatively impact the veterans who fought to defend it.

For veterans living with PTSD, the fireworks’ loud, sudden noise and bright light can be reminiscent of combat.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, about 12 million adults in the U.S. have PTSD during a given year.

Veterans Outreach Specialist for the Binghamton Vet Center Jason Davis said fireworks cause “triggers” that can lead to flashbacks.

“One of the big things with PTSD are these things called triggers,” Davis said. “Triggers could be any sensory stimuli that provoke memories that are associated with trauma. This could be in combat, or even just in regular duty. It would be anything really.”

To be more considerate of individuals living with PTSD, Davis suggests making your local veterans aware that you will be using fireworks this holiday.

The Binghamton Vet Center also offers resources to help veterans with PTSD. For more information, visit their website here.