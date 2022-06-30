Heating up

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 84 (80-86) Wind W Calm-5 mph

The return of high pressure is good news. We’ll have mostly sunny skies and light winds. It’s going to

be warm today with highs in the 80s. We’ll have clear skies and light winds tonight.

Another front will approach Friday. We’ll have early sun with increasing clouds. There will be a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. There will be a better chance of rain and thunderstorms Friday night

and early Saturday as the front comes through. The chance of showers decreases through the day Saturday.

Things will quiet down Sunday into Monday with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

Another low will give us clouds, showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. We’ll be partly cloudy and mild Wednesday.