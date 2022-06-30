How New York State plans to help those from other states with abortions

(WBNG) -- Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Decision which protected abortion rights. Now, abortion protections will be determined by individual states.

Director of Development Alexis Savidge for Family Planning of South-Central New York called abortion a type of health care and a fundamental right. Sh said for the last couple of months, there has been a lot of activity at a state level to protect abortion rights in New York for residents and those traveling to New York to seek abortions.

“Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, they threw the issue of abortion right back to the state which means your health care, your fundamental health care now is based on where you live,” said Savidge. “They’re no longer protected federally which leads some to think about what happens next and we have an opportunity in New York state to say that will not happen here.”

Savidge said one in four women will experience abortion and thanks to the reproductive health act passed in 2019, New York state protects that right. She said the law does several things including protecting providers who perform abortions to those out of state and there is also a provision that protects them from potential investigations and lawsuits as several states are in the process of creating legislation to ban out-of-state travel.

She added New York state has provided funding to make this possible.

“Some of the funding from the state will go to providers to help their patients coming from out of state to access abortion, there’s also abortion funds that are available at location abortion providers as well as state wide that folks can access if they live in New York state or coming from out of state to help them cover that cost if their insurance may not,” she said.

Savidge said Family Planning’s job is to help women from each state stay safe.