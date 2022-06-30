Ladies of Charity celebrate reopening of ‘Nearly New Shop’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- After closing temporarily during the pandemic, the Ladies of Charity “Nearly New Shop” has reopened its doors to the community.

Ladies of Charity has been operating its Nearly New Shop for about 60 years, and for the last 20 years the shop was located at 100 Main Street.

Chairperson for the Nearly New Shop Committee, Gail Holleran, said this past fall the Ladies of Charity decided to open up shop once again.

“We decided it was time to do a little research and find a new location, so now we’re at 331 Main Street and still in Binghamton,” said Holleran.

The Nearly New Shop helps provide people in need with access to gently used and affordable clothing.

“We provide clothing to families. A lot of our families are immigrants, lower class and working families. We help gentlemen or women that have just gotten out of jail and people who are living out on the streets,” said Holleran. “That’s our mission, to serve others rather than be served and that’s what we strive to do.”

All clothing in the store is donated and offers a wide range of men, women and children’s items.

“The clothing on our first floor is at very nominal prices. Our t-shirts and tees are $2. Upstairs we have a boutique -- those are a little bit more of designer type clothes, but they’re still at very reasonable prices,” Holleran said.

Ladies of Charity is accepting donations for the Nearly New Shop. People interested in donating are asked to drop off their clean, gently used garments at the store’s back porch.

Household items will not be accepted.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. open Thursday through Saturday.