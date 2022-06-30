Wegmans to pay penalty for exposing data of more than 830,000 New Yorkers

(WBNG) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James secured $400,000 from Wegmans for exposing the personal information of more than 3 million customers.

That number includes more than 830,000 New Yorkers, James’s office said.

Her office noted that the data, which was discovered to be compromised in April 2021, included usernames and passwords for Wegmans accounts. It also includes the names, addresses, mailing addresses and other data derived from people’s driver’s license numbers. The breach was identified by a security researcher.

Wegmans will be required to upgrade its data security practices because of the compromise. James said the Wegmans kept customer information in cloud storage, which made it easy for hackers to obtain gain access to it.

“Wegmans failed to safely store and seal its consumers’ personal information, instead it left sensitive information out in the open for years,” said James. Today, Wegmans is paying the price for recklessly handling and exposing millions of consumers’ personal information on the internet. In the 21st century, there’s no excuse for companies to have poor cybersecurity systems and practices that hurt consumers.”

Wegmans notified affected customers of the breach in June 2021.