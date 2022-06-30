Advertisement

Wegmans to pay penalty for exposing data of more than 830,000 New Yorkers

By Matthew Benninger
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James secured $400,000 from Wegmans for exposing the personal information of more than 3 million customers.

That number includes more than 830,000 New Yorkers, James’s office said.

Her office noted that the data, which was discovered to be compromised in April 2021, included usernames and passwords for Wegmans accounts. It also includes the names, addresses, mailing addresses and other data derived from people’s driver’s license numbers. The breach was identified by a security researcher.

Wegmans will be required to upgrade its data security practices because of the compromise. James said the Wegmans kept customer information in cloud storage, which made it easy for hackers to obtain gain access to it.

“Wegmans failed to safely store and seal its consumers’ personal information, instead it left sensitive information out in the open for years,” said James. Today, Wegmans is paying the price for recklessly handling and exposing millions of consumers’ personal information on the internet. In the 21st century, there’s no excuse for companies to have poor cybersecurity systems and practices that hurt consumers.”

Wegmans notified affected customers of the breach in June 2021.

Most Read

Endicott man charged with attempted murder in arson for hire plot
Johnson City Police say parents should teach children of ‘stranger danger’ after investigation into van offering candy
Norwich Police Department helps U.S. Marshals find fugitive from North Carolina
Councilwoman Resciniti leads primary for 123rd Assembly District
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

Latest News

Wegmans to pay penalty for exposing data of more than 830,000 New Yorkers
Wegmans to pay penalty for exposing data of more than 830,000 New Yorkers
How New York State plans to help those from other states with abortions
Crews respond to commercial garage fire in northern Broome County
12 News outside SmartWash in Endicott, which serves as one of two local locations for the...
Two local Laundry Love locations available to help with laundry costs