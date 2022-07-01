Art exhibit brings the ‘HeART of Norwich’ to life

NORWICH (WBNG) -- A New exhibit is set to open on Friday at the Chenango Arts Council. It’s titled: ‘The HeART of Norwich’, and is a collection of various art pieces. Work that has been created by those who lived, died, or have a connection to the city.

John Antonowicz is the self-proclaimed ‘Excessive Collector’ behind the show. From a family of collectors, he said his own Norwich collection began with just two milk bottles.

Now, he is ready to share his collection with others. Antonowicz said he most proud of how he acquired many of his items.

“I guess what I really like is the labels that I’ve made. All (items) have a story of how I acquired the piece, I think what’s really neat is that some of them weren’t from dumpsters, some of them I couldn’t have gotten out of dumpsters because some family members held them until I bought them from the estate” he said.

‘The HeART of Norwich’ opens Friday, July 1, at 5:30 PM. It’s located within the Mariea Brown & Raymon Loft Galleries at the Chenango Arts Council in Norwich.

The event is free and open to the public.