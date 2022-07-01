Firefighters Association reminds people to be careful with fireworks this holiday

(WBNG) -- This Fourth of July weekend, the Firefighters Association of the State of New York has several tips to stay safe with fire hazards.

According to the association, fireworks cause an estimated 10,000 to 20,000 fires a year. When handling fireworks, be sure not to use them on your own and never try to relight used of dud fireworks, FASNY said.

12 New spoke with Association Secretary at FASNY John D’Alessandro about how to take caution on the holiday.

“In terms of fireworks we really encourage people not to do them on their own,” D’Allessandro said. “But to attend professional fireworks shows. many people think because certain fireworks are now legal, that legal means not dangerous.”

FASNY said around 66% of firework injuries occur in July.