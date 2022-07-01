Advertisement

How a local food bank is helping Southern Tier residents access free milk

Got milk? (Source: Canva)
Got milk? (Source: Canva)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Food Bank of The Southern Tier has received an award which will help residents gain access to milk after a reported shortage of dairy products in the Southern Tier.

Caroline Tolbert, food sourcing manager for the Food Bank of The Southern Tier said in 2020 a study was done which identified barriers to access diary products for low income families which most residents in the southern tier were effected by.

She said receiving the boundless collaboration award with their partnership with Feeding NYS and other New York state food banks, they are able to provide residents with free milk delivered to their home directly from the processor.

“It’s been really great to be able to connect with other food banks and work together collectively to increase dairy across the state that was our goal and that’s what we’ve been able to do with this phase one of this award that we just received” said Tolbert.

She said with the cost of groceries and gas rising being able to deliver this item directly to residents is something they plans on doing for as long as they can to make life easier for each individual benefiting from this.

“To be able to obtain fresh milk especially for families that have young children, we got a lot of great feedback and much appreciation for the fact that you know a gallon of milk now a days is climbing every week. When they can go to an agency and get the product for free it was great a lot of families with kids were so grateful, because they eat a lot of cereal and they like milk in their cereal” said Tolbert.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dennis "Matt" Howe was killed in 2019 when a tractor-trailer struck him in his DOT vehicle.
Conviction overturned for man who killed DOT worker in 2019
Endicott man charged with attempted murder in arson for hire plot
Johnson City Police say parents should teach children of ‘stranger danger’ after investigation into van offering candy
Norwich Police Department helps U.S. Marshals find fugitive from North Carolina
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

Latest News

A piece of Antonowicz's collection in 'The HeArt of Norwich' opening Friday
Art exhibit brings the ‘HeART of Norwich’ to life
Fireworks can be a PTSD “trigger” for some combat veterans
Showers return to the forecast to start the holiday weekend
Showers return to the forecast to start the holiday weekend
$85,000 announced to help Binghamton senior citizens with home repairs
$85,000 announced to help Binghamton senior citizens with home repairs