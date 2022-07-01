How a local food bank is helping Southern Tier residents access free milk

(WBNG) -- Food Bank of The Southern Tier has received an award which will help residents gain access to milk after a reported shortage of dairy products in the Southern Tier.

Caroline Tolbert, food sourcing manager for the Food Bank of The Southern Tier said in 2020 a study was done which identified barriers to access diary products for low income families which most residents in the southern tier were effected by.

She said receiving the boundless collaboration award with their partnership with Feeding NYS and other New York state food banks, they are able to provide residents with free milk delivered to their home directly from the processor.

“It’s been really great to be able to connect with other food banks and work together collectively to increase dairy across the state that was our goal and that’s what we’ve been able to do with this phase one of this award that we just received” said Tolbert.

She said with the cost of groceries and gas rising being able to deliver this item directly to residents is something they plans on doing for as long as they can to make life easier for each individual benefiting from this.

“To be able to obtain fresh milk especially for families that have young children, we got a lot of great feedback and much appreciation for the fact that you know a gallon of milk now a days is climbing every week. When they can go to an agency and get the product for free it was great a lot of families with kids were so grateful, because they eat a lot of cereal and they like milk in their cereal” said Tolbert.

