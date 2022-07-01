Advertisement

Listed here: Broome County roadwork for week of July 4

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Here’s the roadwork planned in Broome County for the week of July 4. Roadwork begins July 5.

This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.

Paving will continue on Trim St. in Windsor

  • The Highway Division will be changing road culverts on Lower Stella Ireland Road & Terrace Drive
  • Ditching will be performed on West Chenango, Beartown, & Ouaquaga roads
  • Patching will continue on Powers Road in Conklin & various other county roads
  • Striping will take place on various county and town roadways
  • Mowing will continue on the right of way along the county roadway system

Most Read

Dennis "Matt" Howe was killed in 2019 when a tractor-trailer struck him in his DOT vehicle.
Conviction overturned for man who killed DOT worker in 2019
Wegmans to pay penalty for exposing data of more than 830,000 New Yorkers
Carjacker sentenced to 9 years in prison for taking vehicle from Oakdale Mall
Crews respond to commercial garage fire in northern Broome County
Binghamton man to serve 15 years for attempted murder

Latest News

Crews respond to student housing fire in Binghamton
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
Conscious Kids comes to Otsinigo Park, teaches children mindfulness
Conscious Kids comes to Otsinigo Park, teaches children mindfulness
12 News went to the June 30 Conscious Kids gathering at Otsiningo Park.
Conscious Kids comes to Otsiningo Park, teaches children mindfulness