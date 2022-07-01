Listed here: Broome County roadwork for week of July 4
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Here’s the roadwork planned in Broome County for the week of July 4. Roadwork begins July 5.
This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.
Paving will continue on Trim St. in Windsor
- The Highway Division will be changing road culverts on Lower Stella Ireland Road & Terrace Drive
- Ditching will be performed on West Chenango, Beartown, & Ouaquaga roads
- Patching will continue on Powers Road in Conklin & various other county roads
- Striping will take place on various county and town roadways
- Mowing will continue on the right of way along the county roadway system