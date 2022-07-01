New York State Senate passes gun legislation, tightening gun laws in response to SCOTUS decision

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The New York State Senate announced Friday that it passed legislation to improve gun safety in the state.

The passing of the legislation follows the U.S. Supreme Court striking down the state’s “proper cause” law last week. That law required an individual looking to conceal a handgun in public to state a specific reason for wanting to do so.

The senate said the gun safety bill includes measures to keep weapons out of public gathering areas. It also makes getting weapons and body armor harder.

The bill will still need to be passed in the assembly before it heads to the desk of Governor Kathy Hochul.

A full breakdown of what the bill includes is posted below, provided by the New York State Senate:

Amending the application process for carry concealed licenses:

Provides a specific definition for “good moral character” (an existing condition required for eligibility to carry concealed): “the essential character, temperament and judgment necessary to be entrusted with a weapon” and to use it safely

Significantly strengthens the mandatory firearms safety course for carry concealed permits, including live-fire range training

Requires an applicant for a carry concealed permit to meet in person with a licensing officer for an in-person interview

Disqualifies applicants who have been convicted of assault in the third degree, misdemeanor driving while impaired, or menacing within the previous five years

Restricting the carry of firearms in “sensitive locations” and on private property where weapons have not been specifically authorized, and establishing of Class E felonies for offenders:

A sample of sensitive locations:

Federal, state, or local government buildings

Locations providing healthcare or medical care

Places of worship or religious observation

Schools and other places where children gather

Places used for public transportation

Establishments where alcohol or cannabis is consumed

Polling places

Educational institutions

Event spaces (e.g. theaters, stadiums, museums, amusement parks)

Any gathering of individuals who are collectively expressing First Amendment rights of protest or assembly

Expanding New York’s safe storage laws:

Raises the age limit to require guns to be safely stored in the home if a person under the age of 18 lives in the home or if a person legally disqualified from possession of a gun lives in the home

Implements a vehicle safe storage requirement so that a person cannot leave a gun in a car outside of his or her immediate possession or control unless the gun is in a lockbox

Expanding body armor restrictions: