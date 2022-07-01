Office for the Aging warns of movie money being passed off as real cash
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Be cautious of fake money!
According to the Broome County Office for the Aging, it has found fake money circulating in the Binghamton area.
The Office for the Aging has asked people on its Facebook page to double-check their money and report the fakes to the authorities.
The office noted that the money it found, pictured above, is a movie prop that reads “Movie Prop Use Only.”