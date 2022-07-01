Advertisement

Office for the Aging warns of movie money being passed off as real cash

(Broome County Office for the Aging)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Be cautious of fake money!

According to the Broome County Office for the Aging, it has found fake money circulating in the Binghamton area.

The Office for the Aging has asked people on its Facebook page to double-check their money and report the fakes to the authorities.

The office noted that the money it found, pictured above, is a movie prop that reads “Movie Prop Use Only.”

Most Read

Dennis "Matt" Howe was killed in 2019 when a tractor-trailer struck him in his DOT vehicle.
Conviction overturned for man who killed DOT worker in 2019
Wegmans to pay penalty for exposing data of more than 830,000 New Yorkers
Carjacker sentenced to 9 years in prison for taking vehicle from Oakdale Mall
Crews respond to commercial garage fire in northern Broome County
Binghamton man to serve 15 years for attempted murder

Latest News

Police to crack down on drunk driving for 4th of July weekend
Listed here: Broome County roadwork for week of July 4
Crews respond to student housing fire in Binghamton
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase