Pet of the Week: Meet Sancho!

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Meet Sancho from the Broome County Humane Society!

Sancho is a 1-year-old mixed breed male searching for an active family. Sancho is great with other dogs and kids but has not yet been cat tested. Sancho loves to greet everyone that comes into the Humane Society and he enjoys spending time outside.

“We do suggest that you have your dog seen at least once a year,” Adoption Coordinator Todd Hubik said. “Some of the other things you want to think about is time you have to spend with the dog.”

To see all available animals contact the Broome County Humane Society.

NOTE: If you do not see Sancho on the Broome County Humane Society website, he may have already been adopted.