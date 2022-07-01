Police to crack down on drunk driving for 4th of July weekend

(WBNG) -- New York State Police and local law enforcement will increase their patrols for the Fourth of July weekend to crack down on drunk and drugged driving.

State Troopers will conduct sobriety checkpoints and target reckless and aggressive driving statewide to keep New York highways safe during the weekend. The enforcement period runs from July 1 to 3 a.m. July 5.

“State Police and local law enforcement agencies will once again be out in force on New York’s roadways this holiday weekend,” Governor Hochul said. “We want New Yorkers to have fun celebrating the Fourth of July, but we also want them to do so responsibly. We have zero-tolerance for drivers whose reckless actions endanger the lives of others and will hold those who do so accountable.”

State Police issued 10,238 tickets during the Fourth of July weekend in 2021.