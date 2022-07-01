Tropical Friday
Showers and T-storms too
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Increasing clouds, afternoon showers. 0-.05″ 30% High 88 (86-90) Wind SW 10-15 mph
Another front will approach Friday. We’ll have early sun with increasing clouds. There will be a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. There will be a better chance of rain and thunderstorms Friday night
and early Saturday as the front comes through. The chance of showers decreases through the day Saturday.
Things will quiet down Sunday into Monday with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.
Another low will give us clouds and showers Tuesday. We’ll be partly cloudy and mild Wednesday.