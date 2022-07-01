Twin Tiers Honor Flight, historic all-female trip for Fall 2022

(WBNG) -- Join Twin Tiers Honor Flight for an all-female Honor Flight trip Mission 14 “Operation Valkyrie.”

Twin Tiers Honor Flight President Patricia Vincent said it’s been difficult to get female veterans to take the trip, but not this year.

“We thought that this was a special way that we could honor the women that paid a big price,” Vincent said. “We’re looking forward to it, we’re excited about it and we have some special things that we’re going to be doing.”

This historic all-female trip will have an itinerary specifically tailored to honor female veterans visiting the Vietnam Wall, Korean Memorial and more.

Mission 14 is an overnight bus trip on Nov.5 and 6.

“We leave Saturday morning at 7 a.m. bright and early with an escort out of town,” Vincent said. “We go to Washington D.C. visit the memorials, have a nice dinner, a nice program is planned for afterward and a surprise.”

Veteran & Chaplain Jean Graham had the opportunity to attend a previous mission and is excited to attend Mission 14.

“Just seeing the individuals and the veterans coming to the memorials and sharing their stories with each other it was extremely moving to me and it gave more validity to this wonderful organization.”

Community members are invited to welcome home veterans on Nov. 6.

“This gives the veterans a formal welcome home that some might not have received at one point or another,” Graham said.

More on Twin Tiers Honor Flight Mission 14 “Operation Valkyrie” can be found here.