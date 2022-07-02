Chenango Historical Society looking for summer volunteers

NORWICH (WBNG) -- Calling all ‘history-buffs’, the Chenango Historical Society is looking for a team of volunteers to help out over the summer.

Operations manager for the museum, Joe Fryc said they are looking for individuals to perform duties such as welcoming guests, providing tours of the building, and some light clerical work, such as helping to transcribe historical documents.

Fryc said they could not operate the museum without the help of volunteers.

“It’s critical that we have volunteers to accomplish our mission, we are incredibly thankful to all of our current volunteers without whom we could not accomplish half of what we’ve done” said Fryc.

He adds that the position is a good fit for those needing volunteer hours for school, or to gain experience in the field of public speaking. Fryc said the museum would also consider counting it as an internship for those who need it.

To apply, you can visit their website here.