101 Year old WWII Veteran among those Honored in Montrose Parade

MONTROSE, P.A. (WBNG) -- People from across the state of Pennsylvania, New York, and from across the country gathered on the streets of Montrose Monday to celebrate the holiday commemorating America’s independence.

“We go from a sleepy little town of about 1,800 to close to 20,000 or 15,000, you know it’s somewhere in there, it’s an incredible number” said Mayor of the Borough, Tom Lamont.

On the list of events, an outdoor market, food, live music, and of course, a parade. This year, organizers say a few special people were recognized. One group was comprised of alumni from Montrose High School’s Marching Band. Another was Mayor Lamont, and the honorary Grand Marshall of the parade was 101 year old, WWII Veteran, Harold Gary.

As Gary rode past on his 4x4 golf cart, the crowd cheered, however as he exited the vehicle and walked the final distance of the parade route, the same crowd broke out into a standing ovation for the veteran.

Gary recalls this moment. “I can’t describe it” he said. “It’s kind of like you’re on a cloud I guess, and not happening”.

He said there are a few things the Fourth of July means to him.

“Freedom and independence, and we almost didn’t have it at one time, so it means we can’t give it up, we can’t surrender it, and we won’t” said Gary.

Mayor Lamont said the day’s events should not go noticed without recognizing the organizers behind the day.

“We have a great council here in town, we all work hard, we keep our taxes low, we celebrate our freedoms we enjoy celebrations like this” said Lamont.

The Mayor mentioned that he is looking forward to the area’s Blueberry Festival next.