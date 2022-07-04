Candor, NY celebrates their 149th annual ‘July 4th Celebration’

(CANDOR) -- Monday, residents and guests gathered in Candor to celebrate the town’s 149th ‘4th of July Parade’.

Pat Halstead, Candor’s July 4th Celebration Committee Co Chair said many community organizations participate in the big event including ‘The Lions Club’, the ‘American Legion Auxiliary’, and local fire departments.

She said the 4th of July celebration is a huge event within the town and many people from all over come to visit to celebrate the holiday and enjoy the festivities.

“Its overwhelming the community loved that we have that we share here in Candor is just amazing, the people that come out and support us and come out and partake in all the stuff that were doing and we basically just have a really good time its a wonderful town event” said Pat Halstead.

She said the support of the community is what keeps this annual tradition grow stronger each year.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.