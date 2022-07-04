Happy 4th of July!
Beautiful weather for all of your plans
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 82 <78-84) Wind W becoming NW 3-8 mph
High pressure gives us another beautiful day Monday with mostly sunny skies. As a warm front moves in,
we’ll have increasing clouds tonight.
This front will give us clouds, showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Tuesday night. Heavy rain is possible.
We’ll have some early clouds and showers Wednesday. We’ll have increasing sunshine through the day. Partly cloudy
Thursday and seasonably warm.
Another round of showers Friday. Nice weather returns Saturday and Sunday with partly cloudy to mostly
sunny skies.