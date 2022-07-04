Happy 4th of July!

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 82 <78-84) Wind W becoming NW 3-8 mph

wbng (wbng)

High pressure gives us another beautiful day Monday with mostly sunny skies. As a warm front moves in,

we’ll have increasing clouds tonight.

This front will give us clouds, showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Tuesday night. Heavy rain is possible.

We’ll have some early clouds and showers Wednesday. We’ll have increasing sunshine through the day. Partly cloudy

Thursday and seasonably warm.

Another round of showers Friday. Nice weather returns Saturday and Sunday with partly cloudy to mostly

sunny skies.