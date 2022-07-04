Advertisement

Preparations continue for Independence Day

(KTTC)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Independence Day is right around the corner and people are enjoying their holiday weekend.

At Nathaniel Cole Park people enjoyed the sun and warm weather, while lifeguards prepare for the holiday to be one of their busiest days of the summer.

Assistant Waterfront Director Matt Lyon told 12 News he is expecting a lot of families to come and take part in swimming, boating and relaxing on the beach or field.

Lyon said this year has seen more families come and enjoy the park than the last few years.

“We were warned about it at the beginning of the season -- to expect more people and we definitely have seen that,” he told 12 News. “Week days, where it has not been as busy as in the past, have seen hundreds of people in a day.”

Lifeguards are not the only ones preparing -- over at Highland Park, preparations are underway for the Fourth of July Extravaganza.

The event will start in the morning and continue throughout the day with food, music and a firework display, which will last over 20 minutes.

Town of Union Park Manager Jay Vassil said last year’s turn out was good, but he is prepared for even more people to come out this year.

“With everything going on between COVID and inflation, it’s nice to have a normal event like we always had,” Vassil said.

