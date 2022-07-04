Advertisement

Remembering deputy sheriff Kevin Tarsia

By Nick Golluscio
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- This July 4 marks 20 years since Broome County Deputy Sheriff Kevin Tarsia was shot and killed.

Family and friends gathered at Grange Hall Park in Kirwood where the incident which took Deputy Tarsia’s life occurred; They held a memorial to honor his life.

Tarsia’s niece Kristy McWherter told 12 News July 4 was not only the day Tarsia gave his life protecting others, but also a day he cherished.

“Our family gathers on the fourth of July because it was my uncle Kevin’s favorite holiday,” McWherter said. “He was the one that always threw the fourth of July parties so it’s bittersweet that it was the day he left us.”

Both Tarsia’s friends and family continue to feel the impact of that tragic day, but they try to focus on the light he and the community provided.

“The community did so much when Kevin died,” McWherter told 12 News. “we had people bringing dishes of food, telling us stories about him. these are things that help you get through the day. You need the community’s support and we couldn’t have done it without our friends and family.”

Captain Kate Newcomb of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office shared with 12 News some of her stories and memories of Deputy Tarsia.

“I snowmobiled with Kevin on a couple of different occasions,” Captain Newcomb said. “Those are the memories that I like to remember him by. Kevin was a fun-loving person, and I can’t say enough of how infectious his laugh and giggle were.”

Both Captain Newcomb and McWherter hope the community remembers those officers who gave their lives protecting others and honoring the law enforcement who continue to serve the community.

