2nd Annual Catskill Mountain Yoga Festival July 23, details here

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROXBURY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Grab a yoga mat and head to the mountains for this years Catskill Mountain Yoga Festival.

The Catskill Mountain Yoga Festival is a family-friendly yoga and meditation event held at Plattekill Mountain in Roxbury, N.Y. Owner of The Cardio Club and Delhi Dance Studio Raegan Reed said this festival has something for everyone.

“We have over 40 workshops and classes everything from yoga trapeze, to aerial yoga with the silks from the ceiling, restorative yoga, partner Thai massage,” Reed said.

Reed said she will be teaching a class this year.

“I’m excited to teach an Ebb & Flow yoga at the mountain top,” Reed said. “The festival is at a ski center so you ride the lift all the way to the top and there’s a deck at the top where we do it and there’s nothing better than that humbling experience.”

Yoga instructors from all over the country will be in attendance teaching beginner, intermediate and advanced classes.

“There’s kids yoga, kids aerial yoga class, there are classes for all ages and all abilities,” Reed said. “When you register you can read the description and find out more about each class and what is fitting for you.”

The Catskill Mountain Yoga Festival will be held July 23 at Plattekill Mountain in Roxbury, N.Y. (Rain date July 24)

The event will feature 25 vendors including food trucks, henna, tarot card readings and jewelry.

Classes will be indoors and outdoors.

“Don’t forget your sunscreen, we’re hoping for a beautiful perfect sunny day,” Reed said. “We have mats for rent if people need them too.”

Register and purchase tickets here.

