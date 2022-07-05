Bainbridge residents display over one thousand American flags

BAINBRIDGE (WBNG) --In observance of Independence Day, a group of residents are keeping a special tradition alive.

Over the past four years, Garry Stevens has lined up American flags throughout his neighborhood during the July 4 holiday.

“This all started when I did the Flag Day ceremony at the Sidney Elks Lodge for years, and the American Legion VFW in Sidney brings all these flags from the cemetery every year to be burned,” said Stevens. “I just kept thinking what a waste because a lot of these flags are really good.”

Stevens collects and reuses the flags each year -- beginning with only several hundred flags, to now having over one thousand flags on display.

“Everybody loved it so we’ve just been expanding it since then,” he said.

The flag display covers one and a half miles along Neff Hill Road.

It took Garry and his wife Joan two days to complete, but not without a little help.

“My brother-in-law and his significant other worked with us,” Stevens said. “We put about eight or nine hundred of them up the first day, which was about a four and a half hour deal. The next day we finished putting up the rest of them.”

The flags will be on display up until next weekend.

Stevens said the American flags symbolize a special message.

“These flags are all veterans. They’ve already done their duty for a year, standing guard over a grave,” he said. “I’m just repurposing them for a week and giving them another tour of duty.”