Advertisement

Bainbridge residents display over one thousand American flags

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINBRIDGE (WBNG) --In observance of Independence Day, a group of residents are keeping a special tradition alive.

Over the past four years, Garry Stevens has lined up American flags throughout his neighborhood during the July 4 holiday.

“This all started when I did the Flag Day ceremony at the Sidney Elks Lodge for years, and the American Legion VFW in Sidney brings all these flags from the cemetery every year to be burned,” said Stevens. “I just kept thinking what a waste because a lot of these flags are really good.”

Stevens collects and reuses the flags each year -- beginning with only several hundred flags, to now having over one thousand flags on display.

“Everybody loved it so we’ve just been expanding it since then,” he said.

The flag display covers one and a half miles along Neff Hill Road.

It took Garry and his wife Joan two days to complete, but not without a little help.

“My brother-in-law and his significant other worked with us,” Stevens said. “We put about eight or nine hundred of them up the first day, which was about a four and a half hour deal. The next day we finished putting up the rest of them.”

The flags will be on display up until next weekend.

Stevens said the American flags symbolize a special message.

“These flags are all veterans. They’ve already done their duty for a year, standing guard over a grave,” he said. “I’m just repurposing them for a week and giving them another tour of duty.”

Most Read

Over 3,000 outages reported in Southern Tier
NYSEG dealing with power outages throughout the Southern Tier
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Three year-old Fletcher Pack watches as his mother, McKenzie Pack, fills out paperwork prior to...
For now, wary US treads water with transformed COVID-19
Preparations continue for Independence Day
'4 on the 4th Road Race'
Celebrations begin in Endwell with 400 runners on the 4th Annual ‘4 on the 4th Road Race’

Latest News

Bainbridge American Flag Display
Bainbridge American Flag Display
Rumble Ponies give up three home runs as they lose to the Sea Dogs 11-3 on July 4th
Remembering deputy sheriff Kevin Tarsia
4th of July firework safety
Candor, NY celebrates their 149th annual ‘July 4th Celebration’