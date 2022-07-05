Downtown fire leads to discovery of drug lab in Binghamton
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced the discovery of a drug laboratory on Washington Street in a tweet over the Fourth of July Weekend.
On July 1, Binghamton emergency crews responded to 139 Washington St. for a report of a fire in an apartment in that building. Kraham said emergency crews noticed the drug lab during firefighting operations. He said the lab was not found in the apartment where the blaze occurred.
Binghamton fire and police stayed on Washington Street for hours as an investigation began. Several buildings were evacuated and some businesses, such as Strange Brew, closed their doors as crews worked on the scene.
Kraham said the Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team was part of the investigation.
Buildings and businesses were allowed to reopen later Friday evening.
12 News reached out to the Binghamton Police Department Detective Division for more information.