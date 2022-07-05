Each person in NYS creates over four pounds of trash each day, NYDEC said

(WBNG) -- According to NYDEC, in New York, each person creates over four pounds of trash per day, impacting our streets, oceans and communities.

Therefore, local health departments are encouraging the community to observe a “Plastic Free July.” Plastic Free July provides resources and ideas to help you reduce single-use plastic waste every day at home, work and school.

New York has approximately 30 landfills accepting approximately six million tons of waste per year from across the entire state, NYDEC said.

Broome County Recycling Coordinator Jessica Gervasi said there are little things you can do every day to help.

“Not using the takeout utensils and all of those paper napkins, packing your lunch a couple of times a week or remembering to bring your reusable water bottle,” she said. “All of those are really small things, but they do make a difference especially if they’ve turned into a habit.”

To participate in the Plastic Free July challenge and learn more about what you can do, click here.

To check your local recycling guidelines, click here.