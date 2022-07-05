Advertisement

Endicott man sentenced for violating court order

(piqsels)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced that an Endicott man has been sentenced for violating a court order.

The district attorney’s office said Jonathon M. Clapper, 29, will serve up to three years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal contempt in the first degree, a felony.

On Aug. 8, 2021, Clapper admitted that he violated a court order of protection that prohibited him from harassing a 37-year-old woman. Clapper struck the victim in the face with a closed fist during an argument, the office said.

“Orders of protection are put in place to protect victims. Violating a Court order is something that the Broome County District Attorney’s Office takes very seriously,” Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak said of the case. “Fortunately, this did not escalate into a more violent act.”

Assistant District Attorney Sarah E. Dean of the Special Victims Bureau prosecuted the case for the District Attorney’s Office.

