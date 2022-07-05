A few showery periods possible this week

Tonight: There will be a chance of scattered showers and a slight chance for some thunder early on tonight with muggy conditions. Winds will be north/northwest 9 - 13 mph. Chance of precipitation 40% Low: 64

Wednesday: Clouds will decrease with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Winds out of the northwest at 3 – 9 mph. High: 77.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 57

Forecast Discussion:

We’ll see scattered showers move through the area this evening with a slight chance for some thunder as well. It will stay humid throughout the evening with a 40% chance of precipitation. Clouds will decrease during the day on Wednesday with winds light out of the northwest at 3 – 9 mph. There is a 10-20% chance of an isolated shower or two, but most of the day and area will be dry.

TEMPS STAY IN THE 60S (WBNG)

ISOLATED SHOWER? (WBNG)

Clouds will increase during the day Thursday and it will be humid with a 30% chance of showers in the later afternoon and evening hours.

It will remain humid on Friday and it will be our best chance for rain as a cold front moves through the area with possible showers and thunderstorms. As the front moves out of the area, cooler and drier air will move in over the weekend giving us a very comfortable couple of days both Saturday and Sunday.

The work week will start off nice on Monday but clouds and showers will possibly move in the area Tuesday.