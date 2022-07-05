Find the umbrella
Off and on showers
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, Showers, rain, and thunderstorms. .10-.50″ (.75″) 60% High 80 (76-82) Wind S 10-15 G25 mph
As fronts associated with a low moving through the Great Lakes move through, we’ll have clouds, showers and
thunderstorms. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible.
We’ll have some early clouds and showers Wednesday. We’ll have increasing sunshine through the day. Partly cloudy
Thursday and seasonably warm.
Another low will give us showers Thursday and into Friday. Nice weather returns Saturday, Sunday and Monday with partly cloudy to mostly
sunny skies.