Hochul signs bills to strengthen state clean energy goals

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed a legislative package that consists of three bills to strengthen New York’s clean energy development and efficiency.

Governor Hochul was joined by state senators, assembly members and some climate activists as she signed the bills at NewLab Headquarters in Brooklyn.

By signing the package, Hochul said she believes the bills are “A just and equitable transition for New York workers and communities.”

“These bills will be doing a major step forward in reducing our greenhouse gas emissions and also advance the clean energy industry in our state,” Hochul said. “We have the most ambitious, renewable energy and reduction goals in the country, 70% renewal by 2020.”

The new laws support the Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act’s goal of an 85% reduction in Greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2050.