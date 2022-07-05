Advertisement

Hochul signs bills to strengthen state clean energy goals

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed a legislative package that consists of three bills to strengthen New York’s clean energy development and efficiency.

Governor Hochul was joined by state senators, assembly members and some climate activists as she signed the bills at NewLab Headquarters in Brooklyn.

By signing the package, Hochul said she believes the bills are “A just and equitable transition for New York workers and communities.”

“These bills will be doing a major step forward in reducing our greenhouse gas emissions and also advance the clean energy industry in our state,” Hochul said. “We have the most ambitious, renewable energy and reduction goals in the country, 70% renewal by 2020.”

The new laws support the Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act’s goal of an 85% reduction in Greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2050.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fire in an apartment building at 139 Washington St. Friday morning....
Downtown fire leads to discovery of drug lab in Binghamton
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
'4 on the 4th Road Race'
Celebrations begin in Endwell with 400 runners on the 4th Annual ‘4 on the 4th Road Race’
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Gunman fired 70 plus rounds at July 4 parade, 7 dead
Remembering deputy sheriff Kevin Tarsia

Latest News

Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit
Endicott man sentenced for violating court order
Plans for Oakdale Mall to have Panera, Chipotle submitted, Johnson City Mayor says
Tioga County seeking health issues, wants your input