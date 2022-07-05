Advertisement

Plans for Oakdale Mall to have Panera, Chipotle submitted, Johnson City Mayor says

(WBNG)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- More changes are coming to the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City.

According to Johnson City Mayor Martin Meaney, plans have been submitted by JC Spark, LLC for Panera Bread and Chipotle restaurants to be put into the space that Macy’s once occupied in the mall.

Meaney was unable to comment on a timeline for the project.

This is the second announcement of a change to the Oakdale Mall within a month. In mid-June, Vestal Town Supervisor John Schaffer confirmed with 12 News that Burlington is moving to the Vestal Parkway. It will occupy the space that A.C. Moore once had in the Town Square Mall.

Spark JC, LLC announced it will transform the mall into a mixed-use facility in January 2021. The transformation will lead the mall into being known as the Oakdale Commons.

