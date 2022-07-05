Southern Tier Tuesdays: Broome County Humane Society awarded $2,000 grant

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County Humane Society is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

The Broome County Humane Society is an independent non-profit animal welfare organization.

Fundraising Coordinator Kim Broderick said the Broome County Humane Society relies on the generosity and kindness of community members to continue to care for animals.

“The number of volunteers that we have is hard to capture because there are event volunteers that come and do solely events, there are volunteers that come in and walk the dogs, we have volunteers that come in and help clean the cats,” Broderick said. “Without our volunteers, we couldn’t do what we get done and they’re just amazing.”

The Broome County Humane Society serves the community by sheltering animals, finding them homes, and rescuing animals from threatening situations. Broderick said being a part of this organization instills her love for animals and is rewarding.

“Seeing all your hard work come to fruition and seeing these animals get a new home and a better life than they’ve come from,” Broderick said.

The Broome County Humane Society can have up to 150+ animals in its care at any given time.

“We have 40 to 50 dogs currently and roughly 30 cats in four different cat rooms and one big kennel for the dogs,” Adoption Coordinator Todd Hubik said.

Community events and fundraisers help support the animals at the facility.

“Our next event is July 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Venue at Beagell Farms,” Broderick said. “It’s a crafts beer, wine, and cider tasting event.”

This grant money will be used to feed the animals and provide them with any medications or vaccines they may need.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.