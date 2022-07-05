Terrific Tuesdays & Tremendous Thursdays are back for the summer

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Terrific Tuesdays & Tremendous Thursdays return for the summer at The Discovery Center Of The Southern Tier.

The program started July 5 and runs up through Aug.30. The programs start at 11 a.m. and run until 1 p.m.

Each Terrific Tuesday and Tremendous Thursday will bring themed STEAM activities along with arts and crafts.

The first theme was Beach Bash; Children had the chance to play with kinetic sand, create starfishes and more.

Program & Art Enrichment Coordinator Jessica Petrylak told 12 News it is important for kids to be exposed to STEAM activities while providing a well-rounded learning experience in and outside of the classroom.

“The learning never stops here at the discovery center even when we’re playing we’re still learning,” Petrylak said. “It’s a spot for kids to be safe, have fun and learn.”

