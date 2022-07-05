Advertisement

Tioga County seeking health issues, wants your input

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- The Tioga County Health Department is conducting its 2022 - 2024 Community Health Assessment, which will help it identify pertinent health issues in the community.

The health needs are found through systematic, comprehensive data collection and analysis, the health department said.

Health officials said the survey, which can be found by going here, helps address public health problems in Tioga County.

The department said it’s primarily looking to hear from:

  • Men
  • Anyone ages 18 to 34.
  • People who live in the following places:
    • Barton
    • Berkshire
    • Candor
    • Newark Valley
    • Nichols
    • Richford
    • Spencer
    • Waverly
  • Those who’s highest education is high school

