Binghamton drug felon to serve prison time

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announces a drug felon was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday.

The office said 28-year-old Joseph D. Santi of Binghamton pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree.

On June 18, 2021, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at a Schubert Street apartment and found Santi to be in possession of pills containing controlled substances, methamphetamine, and fentanyl with intent to sell them.

“The Special Investigations Unit Task Force continues to clean up our streets, getting deadly fentanyl and other substances out of our community,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak.

Santi will also serve two-years post-release supervision.