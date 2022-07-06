Advertisement

A few early showers

Increasing sunshine through the day!
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6am Morning Newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with early showers. Becoming partly cloudy. 0-.05″ 20% High 78 (74-80) Wind Nw 5-15 mph

We’ll have some early clouds and a few showers today. As a cold front sags south and high pressure moves in,

we’ll have increasing sunshine through the day.

Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday and seasonably warm. There is the chance for some afternoon showers. Showers

continue Thursday night an into Friday.

High pressure will give us nice weather Saturday, Sunday and Monday with partly cloudy to mostly

sunny skies.

