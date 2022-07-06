Advertisement

Financial Tip: Inheritance planning

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Visions Investment Services discusses inheritance planning.

“The short answer, plan ahead,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “Now in my experience, the best asset to leave behind is cash but that’s not always possible. Brokerage accounts are good too because they’re so easy to value and divide.”

To contact RJ and his team at Visions Investment Services, visit the website here.

