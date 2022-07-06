Financial Tip: Inheritance planning

(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Visions Investment Services discusses inheritance planning.

“The short answer, plan ahead,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “Now in my experience, the best asset to leave behind is cash but that’s not always possible. Brokerage accounts are good too because they’re so easy to value and divide.”

