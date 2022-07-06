Advertisement

Johnson City Fire Marshall warns residents of the importance of correct firework disposal

The Wichita Fire Department is not only asking the public to clean up firework debris after...
The Wichita Fire Department is not only asking the public to clean up firework debris after use, but to safely douse them first.(KWCH)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(JOHNSON CITY ) -- As the holiday weekend comes to an end, the Johnson City Fire Departments want to make sure residents know how to properly dispose of Fireworks in order to avoid possible fires.

Bob Blakeslee Fire Marshal for the Johnson City Fire Departments said its important to dispose your unwanted Fireworks as safe as possible Blakeslee said Fireworks contain dangerous chemicals, and improper disposal can cause a fire.

He said resident should put used Fireworks into a bucket of water overnight, wrap them up in a plastic, and throw them out in your regular garbage.and if residents plan on using fire works after the holiday they should be very careful.

“You don’t know what they were going to do even the best designed ones sometimes have a flaw where they could explode rather going off the way they’re designed to the explode outward and cause an injury” Said Blakeslee.

He said before using Fireworks all residents should knowledgeable on how to properly dispose them.

“The most important thing is to check with your local municipality to see what they want you to do. Here in Johnson City we recommend soaking them over night in water wrap them in plastic, so they don’t dry up and put them into their regular garbage” said Blakeslee.

He said residents should always put used and unwanted fire works into their regular garbage and not recyclables.

“They have this powder that makes them go off and that’s not something they want mixed in with the recycling and it causes more work for the folks up in the recycling center” said Blakeslee.

He said fireworks debris, if not properly cleaned up, can be washed into storm drains that lead to streams, rivers and lakes. and can cause harm to wild life.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fire in an apartment building at 139 Washington St. Friday morning....
Downtown fire leads to discovery of drug lab in Binghamton
Plans for Oakdale Mall to have Panera, Chipotle submitted, Johnson City Mayor says
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Endicott man sentenced for violating court order
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

Latest News

Marvin Park Pool opens for summer
Marvin Park Pool opens for summer
Marvin Park Pool is open seven days a week from 12-7 p.m. Adult swimming hours are from 7-8 p.m.
Marvin Park Pool officially opens for summer
Klaw Industries
Klaw Industries awarded with $50,000 grant to facilitate research and development, industrial innovations and creative solutions
A small pig at Freedom Farms in Greene
From the outfield to the farm field, how one former Yankees organization member started his farm in Chenango County