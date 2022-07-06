Johnson City Fire Marshall warns residents of the importance of correct firework disposal

(JOHNSON CITY ) -- As the holiday weekend comes to an end, the Johnson City Fire Departments want to make sure residents know how to properly dispose of Fireworks in order to avoid possible fires.

Bob Blakeslee Fire Marshal for the Johnson City Fire Departments said its important to dispose your unwanted Fireworks as safe as possible Blakeslee said Fireworks contain dangerous chemicals, and improper disposal can cause a fire.

He said resident should put used Fireworks into a bucket of water overnight, wrap them up in a plastic, and throw them out in your regular garbage.and if residents plan on using fire works after the holiday they should be very careful.

“You don’t know what they were going to do even the best designed ones sometimes have a flaw where they could explode rather going off the way they’re designed to the explode outward and cause an injury” Said Blakeslee.

He said before using Fireworks all residents should knowledgeable on how to properly dispose them.

“The most important thing is to check with your local municipality to see what they want you to do. Here in Johnson City we recommend soaking them over night in water wrap them in plastic, so they don’t dry up and put them into their regular garbage” said Blakeslee.

He said residents should always put used and unwanted fire works into their regular garbage and not recyclables.

“They have this powder that makes them go off and that’s not something they want mixed in with the recycling and it causes more work for the folks up in the recycling center” said Blakeslee.

He said fireworks debris, if not properly cleaned up, can be washed into storm drains that lead to streams, rivers and lakes. and can cause harm to wild life.

