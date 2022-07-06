Advertisement

Marvin Park Pool officially opens for summer

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OWEGO (WBNG) -- Despite the rainy weather Tuesday, kids from around the community gathered at Marvin Park to splash open the pool for summer.

Mayor Mike Baratta said the pool is free for anyone to use, and offers a safe environment for families to come and cool down as temperatures begin to warm up.

“It’s exciting. The community really enjoys this pool, and it’s an asset to the community,” said Baratta. “We offer this pool free for anybody, not only just residents. It’s good to have a place to cool down and for kids to come and have a good time.”

Marvin Park Pool is open seven days a week from 12-7 p.m. Adult swimming hours are from 7-8 p.m.

Although lifeguards will be on duty at all times, children age 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Baratta said the pool is expected to remain open up until Labor Day.

The pool also offers free swimsuits and swimming diapers for families in need -- just ask one of the lifeguards on duty for assistance.

Marvin Park Pool opens for summer
