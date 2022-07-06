Advertisement

New carousel-inspired mural coming to Binghamton

By Molly Sheets
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Department of Planning is announcing the newest and largest mural in the iDistricts public art program.

Designed by Montreal-based artist Danae Brissonnet, the mural kicks off part three of the art program.

Brissonnet said her inspiration for the mural was Binghamton’s world-famous carousels.

“It’s a public art and I want people to have a sense of connection with the painting, so I saw that Binghamton was this special town and that it was renowned for its carousel,” Brissonnet said.

Broome County Senior Planner Stephanie Brewer says the idea behind the iDistrict program is to give the community a new experience in the city.

“We think it’s really important to bring art to the public,” Brewer said. “We are really fortunate to have these big murals that anyone can enjoy for free. It’s really just creating a more interesting place for us to live, work and play.”

The mural is estimated to be completed within the next week and is located at 92 State St., Binghamton.

