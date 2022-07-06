From the outfield to the farm field, how one former Yankees organization member started his farm in Chenango County

GREENE (WBNG) -- Former NY Yankees strength coach and director of performance Dana Cavalea now has a new title: ‘Founder of Freedom Farms’.

For Cavalea, New York is nothing new, but upstate is.

“From Long Island, to Florida, to Greene New York so it’s been a pretty interesting transition” he said.

While visiting upstate on a vacation with his wife, Cavalea said they were able to tour a farm, and instantly felt a connection.

“We kind of fell in love with the place, and who would’ve thought that a year later we would be running the farm here and they pass the torch to us and it’s been a really great run so far” said Cavalea.

He said he would thank about owning a farm frequently while at his former positions.

“Often times I find myself sitting at my desk and I’d be looking at large parcel property maybe it was a bit of escapism, and I always have the vision and the dream of having a large parcel of property” he said.

‘Freedom Farms’ raises chickens, cows, and pigs for consumption, as well as eggs from free-range chickens. Cavalea said their name represents what they give their animals, as well as what they as a farm stand for.

“Definitely Pro police, pro military, pro America and that’s what our farm is really all about, there’s nothing more American then farming your own food and cultivating your own land and for us that’s what we take a lot of pride in.”

Other than moving to the farm during the height of the pandemic, Cavalea said one of the challenges the farm faces was consumer demand.

“People are saying how do we eat off the farm, so really managing customers, and managing orders has been one of our earlier challenges now because we can’t meet the demands, but people want it fast and they want it now” he said.

According to the farm’s website, free tours are offered to those who request one. For more information regarding Freedom Farms you can visit their website here.