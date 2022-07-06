Traffic alert! Parts of State Route 17 to close for pot hole repairs next week

TOWN OF UNION (WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to an upcoming lane closure.

From July 10 to July 12, State Route 17 between exits 70 and 69 in the Town of Union will be closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for pothole repairs, NYSDOT said.

The department would like to remind drivers that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.