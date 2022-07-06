Advertisement

Traffic alert! Parts of State Route 17 to close for pot hole repairs next week

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF UNION (WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to an upcoming lane closure.

From July 10 to July 12, State Route 17 between exits 70 and 69 in the Town of Union will be closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for pothole repairs, NYSDOT said.

The department would like to remind drivers that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fire in an apartment building at 139 Washington St. Friday morning....
Downtown fire leads to discovery of drug lab in Binghamton
Plans for Oakdale Mall to have Panera, Chipotle submitted, Johnson City Mayor says
Police say an 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were inside the bounce house when they got...
Police: More than 50 shots fired at cookout; 2 kids hurt
Endicott man sentenced for violating court order
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

Latest News

United Way of Broome County seeking volunteers for ‘Day of Caring’
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Binghamton, Town of Dickinson
Binghamton drug felon to serve prison time