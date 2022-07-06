Troopers make arrests for torturing of 3 dogs, 5 cats in Richfield Springs

EDMESTON, N.Y. (WBNG) -- New York State Police said several cats and dogs were rescued from a trailer on Taylor Hill Road on July 2 in Edmeston, N.Y.

State Police said a person called 911 after they saw the animals in the trailer, which appeared to be abandoned. Police found five cats and three dogs inside it. They noted the trailer was filthy, with minimal to no ventilation and no water access.

The Susquehanna SPCA was able to give the cats and dogs care, police said, and said the five dogs were adopted but the five cats still need a home.

Police arrested 57-year-old Tamara L. Tophoven and 43-year-old Rebecca Tophoven, both of Edmeston, in connection to the investigation. They were charged with four counts of agriculture and markets law misdemeanor of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance.

Police noted the animals were voluntarily surrendered.