United Way of Broome County seeking volunteers for ‘Day of Caring’

(WBNG) -- The United Way of Broome County will host its Day of Caring event this September.

Friends, families, workplaces, and teams are invited to get together to volunteer to support local health and human service agencies, as well as parks and attractions. There will be more than 30 projects to volunteer for on Sept. 9 and 10.

The United Way is still accepting registrations for organizations interested in hosting a volunteer project, including local health and human service agencies, schools, parks, churches, and attractions throughout the county.

To register for the Day of Caring, go to this link.